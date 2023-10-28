Iran FM tells UN chief Tehran backs any political solution to Israeli genocide in Gaza

Iranain Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is in New York to attend an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on Palestine, discussed with Guterres the latest developments in the Middle East and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian emphasized that some countries’ remaining silent and the United States’ backing for Israel’s brutal aggression and genocide have further emboldened the apartheid Israeli regime to step up its attacks against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“A central plank of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy is to offer constant support for Palestinian people’s resistance and fights for freedom aimed at fully restoring their rights,” said Amirabdollahian.

The top Iranian diplomat called for immediate and decisive action by the international community and the United Nations, particularly the UN Security Council, in fulfilling their duties in supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people.

“Iran backs any political solution that would put an immediate end to the crimes against humanity and genocide taking place in Gaza, would help send in humanitarian aid constantly, and would counter the forced displacement of the people of Gaza,” added the Iranian foreign minister.

“If the current situation and the Israeli regime’s war crimes continue, there will be every possibility of the war spreading and new war fronts opening in the region,” Amirabdollahian noted.

“The establishment of lasting and just peace in the region will be possible only by fully ending the occupation of Palestine, the return of all refugees to their own land, the determination of a future system for Palestine based on a referendum attended by all main residents of that land, including the Jews, Christians and Muslims, and finally the establishment of an independent and integrated Palestinian state with the holy Qods as its capital based on a political plan registered by the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Secretariat of the United Nations,” Amirabdollahian explained.

The UN chief, in turn, highlighted Iran’s unique role in the region, calling for Tehran to press ahead with its diplomatic and constructive political efforts.

Guterres described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as disastrous, urging all sides to work towards ending the war and dispatching humanitarian aid.

He said everyone should try to help establish peace and security in the region and across the world.

Guterres underscored the United Nation’s key priority is to see humanitarian aid being sent in and a ceasefire taking hold.

He said the world body emphasizes a political solution to the conflict.