Iran FM to UN chief: NATO expansion behind Ukraine war

Hossein Amirabdollahian also denied as baseless the claim that Iran has sent weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

Amirabdollahian said such allegations are aimed at legitimizing Western weapons supplies to Ukraine.

He said those who level such accusations against Iran and criticize Tehran are the ones responsible for the outbreak and the continuation of the Ukraine war.

Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to arms sales to the warring sides in the conflict as it would cause deaths and material damage to both parties.

The foreign minister underlined that Iran will continue relentless efforts to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine and restore lasting peace to Europe.

Amirabdollahian also pointed to the developments in Iran and explained how the US and a few Western governments had encouraged rioting and terrorism in Iran by use of wrong information and targeted abuse of international mechanisms.

The UN secretary general for his part expressed hope that Tehran’s efforts to end the Ukraine war will lead to the establishment of a ceasefire and the solution of the problem.

Guterres underscored that dialog and diplomacy are the suitable way to resolve regional and global disputes.

He also thanked Tehran’s role in helping end the Yemeni crisis though political means. He said it is necessary Iran continue to play a role regarding the issue.