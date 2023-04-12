Iran FM: Tehran opposes Ukraine war

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the announcement in a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran always believes that regional and international challenges can only be resolved through diplomacy and dialog.

Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s principled and sound policy on the Ukraine crisis and Tehran’s opposition to war.

He also said given the positive background and the historical ties between Tehran and Tokyo, Iran welcomes any move to expand the relations in different areas.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on ways of expanding cooperation in various fields, as well as the state of the Vienna negotiations aimed at removing the anti-Iran sanctions.

Yoshimasa for his part described the friendly and historical ties between Tehran and Tokyo as important.

He also outlined Japan’s views regarding the Vienna talks and said his country is ready to help finalize the negotiations.

The Japanese foreign minister then welcomed the positive trend of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Yoshimasa also invited Amirabdollahain to visit Tokyo.