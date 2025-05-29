Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran FM says not certain Tehran on brink of deal with U.S

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has cast doubt on media speculation about an imminent deal between Iran and the United States, stating: “I’m not sure we are actually at such a juncture.”

Writing on X, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s readiness for a diplomatic solution that secures the interests of all parties but reiterated that this is only possible through an agreement that entails full sanctions removal and guarantees Iran’s nuclear rights, including enrichment.

“The path to agreement lies through the negotiating table—not through media headlines,” he wrote.

Addressing disinformation, Araghchi warned against the misuse of Iran’s name in U.S. domestic disputes. “Even for Israel, weaponizing the name of Iran to target domestic opponents in the U.S. is a worthless act,” he said.

His comments came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump told supporters he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against attacking Iran, citing the nearness of a potential deal.

“We’re close to a solution with Iran, and they want it,” Trump said, adding that any action against Iran would be inappropriate at this time—though he did not rule out changes in the future.

Iran and the US have so far held five rounds of nuclear talks mediated by Oman.

