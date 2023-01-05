Iran FM holds talks with OIC chief, Kuwait top diplomat over al-Aqsa desecration

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Ibrahim Taha appreciated the stance of the OIC chief and his immediate condemnation of the defiling of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionists.

Amirabdollahian referred to the provocative actions of the Zionists against the mosque and proposed the creation of an effective legal international mechanism for the purpose of stopping sacrilegious acts against religious authority and holy sites.

The secretary general of the OIC for his part described the Israeli security minister’s entry into al-Aqsa Mosque as worrisome and stressed that this move has hurt the feelings of the Islamic Ummah.

Taha noted that such provocative actions by the Zionists disrupt peace and stability in the region, stressing that he, as the OIC’s secretary general, is holding consultations with different parties to pressure the Zionist regime into stopping such moves.

The two sides also expressed serious concern over the Taliban’s decision to prevent Afghan girls and women from studying and noted that such moves are at odds with the progressive rules of Islam.

The Iranian foreign minister also held

telephone consultations with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al Sabah over bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues including the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime.

Amirabdollahian called for a coordinated and joint action by Muslim countries in order to preserve the historical and legal status of al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also underscored the need to put a legal mechanism in place to stop insults to Islamic sanctities.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah for his part underlined his country’s constant policy on the issue of Palestine and strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s recent desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque.