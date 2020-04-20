Iran FM, Syrian President Meet in Damascus

During the Monday meeting, the two sides conferred on issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in Syria.

The Syrian president expressed condolences on behalf of the Syrian government and nation on the losses of lives in Iran caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assad also recalled the martyrdom of top Iranian military commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US military in Iraq in January.

Assad said the martyred general had a pivotal role in fighting terrorism in Syria, and thanked Iran for getting on board with Syrian people in combating terror.

The top Iranian diplomat, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Syrian president for condoling with the Iranian nation over the victims of the coronavirus.

“Now, the United States’ true intentions have come to light with regards to its refusal to lift unfair sanctions against nations during tough times of fighting this disease,” said Zarif.

Zarif also thanked Syrian representatives for their presence in Iran to take part in the funeral service and memorial ceremony held for martyr Soleimani.

He said the assassination of general Soleimani will not affect, whatsoever, Iran’s backing for resistance and its contribution to war on terror in the region.

Zarif also referred to a phone contact by Geir O. Pedersen, the UN secretary general’s special envoy for Syria, as well as consultations which are to be held in the near future between Iran, Turkey and Russia as the guarantor states of Astana Process.

The Iranian foreign minister also exchanged views with Assad on developments in Idlib as well as the political trend in Syria.

After meeting Assad, the Iranian top diplomat also held talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem on issues of mutual interest.

Zarif arrived in the capital of Syria at the head of a political delegation earlier in the day. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.