Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran FM says UNSCR 2231 sanctions must end on October 18

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has stressed that all restrictions under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 must end on October 18, condemning the US and European attempts to misuse the snapback mechanism as unlawful and a blow to diplomacy.

Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday.

During the talks, Araqchi outlined Iran’s positions on the developments in West Asia, particularly the grave threat posed by the Israeli regime’s continued aggression and violations of international law to regional and international peace and stability.

He stressed the special responsibility of the United Nations and its secretary general in safeguarding the principles and objectives of the UN Charter.

Referring to the military aggression by the Israeli regime and the US against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in June, Araqchi condemned the unlawful attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations as a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, describing it as a betrayal of diplomacy. He underlined the need to hold the aggressors accountable.

Araqchi further dismissed the US and EU3’s move to exploit the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism as baseless and illegal, warning that such an unprecedented blow to diplomacy exposes the absence of good faith in those countries. He reiterated that Resolution 2231 and all its nuclear-related restrictions must be deemed terminated in line with the resolution’s provisions on October 18.

For his part, Guterres stressed the importance of diplomacy and adherence by all sides to international commitments, reiterating the UN Secretariat’s readiness to provide any assistance in this regard.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks