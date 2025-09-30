Iran FM says UNSCR 2231 sanctions must end on October 18

Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday.

During the talks, Araqchi outlined Iran’s positions on the developments in West Asia, particularly the grave threat posed by the Israeli regime’s continued aggression and violations of international law to regional and international peace and stability.

He stressed the special responsibility of the United Nations and its secretary general in safeguarding the principles and objectives of the UN Charter.

Referring to the military aggression by the Israeli regime and the US against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in June, Araqchi condemned the unlawful attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations as a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, describing it as a betrayal of diplomacy. He underlined the need to hold the aggressors accountable.

Araqchi further dismissed the US and EU3’s move to exploit the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism as baseless and illegal, warning that such an unprecedented blow to diplomacy exposes the absence of good faith in those countries. He reiterated that Resolution 2231 and all its nuclear-related restrictions must be deemed terminated in line with the resolution’s provisions on October 18.

For his part, Guterres stressed the importance of diplomacy and adherence by all sides to international commitments, reiterating the UN Secretariat’s readiness to provide any assistance in this regard.