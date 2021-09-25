Iran FM says Tehran ready to work with Portugal on fighting terror, narcotics

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, as part of his meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, has held talks with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, on bilateral relations and cooperation.

During the meeting, the Portuguese minister reiterated his country’s support for the multilateral and fundamental international policy and opposition to unilateralism and violation of law, saying Lisbon’s support for the Iran nuclear deal follows the same logic.

He said the foreign policy of a country should not be solely based on short-term interests or geopolitical topics, adding that common threats and interests across the globe should also be taken into account.

Santos Silva further stressed the necessity of avoiding politicization of people’s contact and normal trade among countries. He said Portugal seeks to expand its ties with Iran.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister also touched on the 500-year history of the relations between the two countries as a key boon to friendly ties between Iran and Portugal, saying Portugal has an important standing both in the European Union and in terms of geopolitical position.

Amirabdollahian also talked about the recent virtual meeting of the common political committee of Iran and Portugal at the level of political deputies of the foreign ministries. He said this meeting created a basis for added impetus in the relations and called for the continuation of this process.

The foreign minister also expressed readiness for cooperation in the fields of fighting terror, narcotics and organized crime, underlining the need for both sides to show political will in the negotiations on mutual understandings and agreements so that they are finalized.

Amirabdollahian also underlined that scientific cooperation and cooperation among universities are among the key elements in bilateral ties that can be further developed.