Iran FM says no basis for resuming talks with US

His remarks came in an interview published by the Iranian government’s official information platform.

Araqchi stated that Tehran sees “no positive or constructive approach” from the US that could justify restarting diplomatic talks.

According to him, any future negotiations would require the US to demonstrate readiness for “equal and mutually beneficial discussions.”

He emphasized that Iran is not rejecting diplomacy in principle, but conditions are not in place.

“Whenever they are prepared for negotiations on an equal basis and for a beneficial agreement for both sides, talks could become possible, and Iran can consider them,” he said.

“However, the approach we see from the Americans does not indicate such readiness.”

Relations between the two countries remain strained amid ongoing disputes over sanctions, regional policies, and Iran’s nuclear activities.

The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018, reimposed sanctions, and launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear and civilian targets in June in collaboration with Israel.