Iran FM: Nuclear deal “within reach” if US shows “political will and fair approach”

In a post on social media platform X, the minister responded to recent claims by US officials and Western media about the content of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

He wrote, “I generally refrain from airing arguments on key negotiation elements through the media.”

“What I will say is that repeating falsehoods will not change basic facts,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister asserted, “As a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle. Moreover, there are several NPT members that enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons. Apart from Iran, this club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations.”

“Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success,” he stated.

“A credible and durable agreement is within reach. All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude,” Araghchi concluded.

In a phone call with UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Friday, Araghchi said the inconsistencies in US behavior, as well as continued threats and sanctions against Iran, have raised questions about Washington’s commitment to diplomatic approach.