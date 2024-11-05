Iran FM urges EU to ‘make up for mistakes’, reverse airline sanctions

In a message on X social media platform, Araghchi wrote, “The EU recently targeted ordinary Iranians and other travelers by banning our airlines from Europe. It did so on the basis of the false and unfounded claim that Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in #Ukraine.”

Araghchi included a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting that even he has clearly stated that no Iranian missiles have been delivered to Russia.

“High time for the EU to end this farce. The targeting of ordinary Iranians based on thin air is immoral and plain wrong. It must be immediately reversed,” he wrote.

Foreign ministers from the European Union approved new sanctions against seven individuals and seven entities linked to Iran after Kiev’s Western allies accused Tehran of sending ballistic missiles to Russia to aid in its war.

The move spurred Iranians living in the EU as well as the UK to slam the ban on flights by Iran’s national airline, saying it affects hundreds of thousands of passengers every year.