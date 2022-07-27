Iran FM to EU’s Borell: Tehran determined to reach lasting deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell exchanged views over the latest state of sanctions removal talks during a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening.

In the conversation, Amirabdollahian thanked Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora for their efforts and said there is no doubt that Iran is determined to reach a good, robust and lasting deal.

He said if the US moves realistically toward finding a solution and reaching a deal, a good agreement will be at hand for all parties.

Amirabdollahian said the Islamic republic of Iran has shown good faith and serious determination to reach a deal since the start of the talks.

He further referred to a draft proposed recently by Borrell, underscoring that Iran welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and talks.

The Iranian foreign minister said the US has always claimed that is wants a deal, so this must exist in the wording of the agreement and also in practice.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell for his part said the Iranian side has so far shown positive and serious determination during the negotiations and time is now that the talks produce good results.

Borrell once again declared that he and his deputy are ready to facilitate and speed up this trend through communications and consultations with all parties.

In the telephone conversation, Amirabollahian and Borrell exchanged views about how to move forward.