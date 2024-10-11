Iran FM urges collective efforts to halt Israel in letters to peers

Araqchi made these remarks in letters sent to his counterparts around the world on Thursday.

He highlighted the ongoing Israeli brutality against civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, which has resulted in significant deaths, injuries, displacement of innocent individuals, and the destruction of residential and public buildings, as well as the deaths of international aid workers.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the Zionist regime’s criminal actions pose a grave threat to both regional and global peace, representing clear instances of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

“The Israeli regime’s unchecked impunity has led it to expand its attacks on Lebanon, with large-scale airstrikes on residential areas using US-made bunker buster bombs,” Araqchi wrote.

He noted that the UN Security Council’s failure to act has emboldened Israel’s leadership to continue their crimes.

Araqchi also pointed out that Iran’s recent missile strikes on Israeli military positions in the occupied territories, known as Operation True Promise II, were carried out after weeks of self-restraint to help pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He stressed that the operation demonstrates Iran’s commitment to international peace and security.

“If necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to take more decisive defensive measures against any act of aggression, without hesitation,” Araqchi asserted.