Iran FM, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss Regional Issues

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed matters related to bilateral relations and important regional issues.

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani’s “Hormuz Peace Endeavour”, the Iranian foreign minister said the Islamic Republic welcomes China’s effective role in contributing to regional peace and stability.

Zarif also noted that Tehran considers relations with China as strategic.

The Chinese envoy, in turn, emphasised the strategic nature of the two countries’ relations, asserting that Beijing attaches great importance to peace and stability in the Middle East and wishes to continue its consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Hormuz Initiative is one of Iran’s eight UN-submitted initiatives that seek to create a safe and secure world within the framework of reconciliation and effective and productive engagement with the region and the world. The plan first put forward by the president on September 22.

The Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) seems to be in line with Iran’s earlier foreign policy initiatives, a kind of intra-regional collective cooperation, endogenous security without buying security from abroad.