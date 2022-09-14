Iran FM calls for cessation of hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan Republic

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need for a peaceful and political resolution of the differences between the two neighboring countries in the Caucasus.

He described any geopolitical changes in the region as unacceptable, stressing the necessity of making efforts to restore calm to the region.

The top Iranian diplomat also stressed the need for the finalization of the document on long-term cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Dzhagaryan described his ambassadorial term in Iran as a significant period in his political life.

The senior Russian diplomat also stressed the Russian Federation’s determination for expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.