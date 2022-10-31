Iran FM to Azeri counterpart: Foreign presence against regional peace, stability

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov added “The Islamic Republic of Iran pursues the right solution to the disputes in the Caucasus in the 3+3 meetings – between the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Turkey, Iran – and regional mechanisms.

He added, “We have declared our opposition to any deployment of foreign forces in the region. We consider it against regional peace, stability and cooperation.”

Referring to the territorial disputes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Amirabdollahian said Iran will continue its efforts to solve the problems between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomatic pointed out, “We consider the security of the region as an interconnected issue.”

He also emphasized on the territorial integrity of the countries in the region, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For his part, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efforts to help restore regional peace and stability.

Bayramov also expressed his opposition to the deployment of foreign forces in the region and emphasized the continuation of regional cooperation, including in the form of the 3+3 meetings, to help maintain stability and security in the region.

The foreign minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan also welcomed the upcoming visit by the Iranian parliament speaker to Baku and described it as an important step in helping the development of bilateral relations.

He also said, “We value and respect Tehran-Baku relations.”