Iran FM: Any claim to restore or reactivate terminated UNSC resolutions null and void

In his letter, Araqchi stated that despite Iran’s full and verified compliance, the United States, in blatant violation of its JCPOA commitments, first refused to implement its obligations and subsequently, on May 8, 2018, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, reinstating and even expanding its unlawful, unilateral, and extraterritorial sanctions.

Araqchi added that the European parties to the JCPOA—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—despite their initial pledges to preserve the deal and offset the effects of the US withdrawal, not only failed to meet their own obligations but also imposed additional illegal sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities, thus committing further material breaches of the JCPOA.

He said that after one year of Iran’s full compliance with the JCPOA despite the US withdrawal, the Islamic Republic of Iran, within its legitimate rights under the terms of the JCPOA, began implementing phased, proportionate, and reversible remedial measures as of May 8, 2019.

The letter further stated that Iran’s clear record of constructive engagement—including multiple rounds of consultations with European parties and even talks with the US side—demonstrates its continued commitment to diplomacy.

However, according to Araghqchi, these good-faith efforts were met with acts of sabotage and aggression against Iran’s peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities.

He said in recent months, instead of fulfilling their obligations, the three European countries have launched a new campaign of political manipulation and legal distortion, attempting to turn the so-called “snapback” mechanism into a tool against Iran.

Araqchi stressed that, in light of the foregoing, the course pursued by the three European states constitutes a clear case of abuse of legal procedures and runs counter to both the letter and spirit of Resolution 2231 (2015) and the JCPOA.

He further emphasized that Resolution 2231 (2015) remained in force until October 18, 2025, and as of that date, pursuant to its operative paragraph 8, all its provisions, as well as those of the previously terminated sanctions resolutions, have expired and no longer carry any continuing legal effect.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, none of the previously terminated measures can be revived or implemented after that date, and any attempt to do so is illegal, null, and devoid of any validity.