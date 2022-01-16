Sunday, January 16, 2022
Iran FM: 25-year agreement with China a win-win deal

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says the 25-year strategic cooperation agreement with China, which was officially launched during his recent visit to Beijing, serves the interests of both nations.

“Relations and ties between Tehran and Beijing are expanding on all fronts and the 25-year strategic cooperation between the two countries will be a win-win deal,” he told China’s CGTN state television.

Amir Abdollahian added that China has played a constructive role in the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said the Chinese envoy has supported Iran’s right to civilian nuclear activities and has called for the removal of cruel sanctions against Tehran.

During his two-day visit to China, Amir Abdollahian held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The Iranian diplomat had earlier said his talks in Beijing focused on bilateral political ties and the implementation of the 25-year agreement for economic cooperation.

Iran and China signed the agreement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2015. The agreement aims to boost economic cooperation between the two countries for the next 25 years, and paves the way for Iran’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure project stretching from East Asia to Europe.

