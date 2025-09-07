Iran finishes runner-up at Asian Karate Championships with 22 medals

On the final day of competition, held Sunday, Iranian athletes claimed four golds. Yalda Naqi Beiranvand (–50kg), Mehrnegar Ahmadi (–61kg), Hananeh Salehi (+68kg), and Hossein Vafa (–67kg) all captured continental titles after strong performances in their respective finals.

Iran also added three silver medals through Mohammad Javad Safari (–75kg), Abolfazl Hamdamjoo (–60kg), and Fatemeh Zahra Saeedabadi (–55kg). Mahan Mirzaei secured a bronze in the +84kg category.

Overall, Japan dominated the tournament with 12 golds, two silvers, and five bronzes to claim the championship.

Iran followed with its 22-medal tally, while Kazakhstan placed third with four golds, three silvers, and 10 bronzes.

Among the highlights, Ahmadi delivered an emphatic 8-0 semifinal win over India’s Hanf Ali before edging Kazakhstan’s Bakirova 2-1 in the final. Salehi also impressed, defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Orzalieva 6-1 to clinch gold.

Despite narrow losses in several finals, Iran’s consistent performances across weight categories ensured a strong overall result, cementing its position as one of Asia’s leading karate nations.