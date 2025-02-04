Iran working on faster method to create nuclear bomb: US intelligence sources

According to the report, a covert team of Tehran-based scientists has been tasked with finding a new way to produce an atomic bomb to deter potential US or Israeli military action.

The sources did not provide details of the new method, but described it as “a faster, if cruder, approach” involving enriched nuclear fuel. They claimed that Iranian scientists have been exploring shortcuts that would allow them to turn nuclear material into a functional weapon within months. The report added that Iran has enough nuclear fuel to build at least four bombs.

US officials told the NYT that while Iran remains below the nuclear weapon threshold, recent regional developments – including the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad and the weakening of Hezbollah amid Israeli military operations – have prompted Tehran to accelerate its nuclear activities.

The intelligence was reportedly gathered during the final months of former US President Joe Biden’s administration and has since been shared with the national security team of President Donald Trump.

The report indicates that the new intelligence will be among the topics discussed during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s state visit to the US this week. Netanyahu has reportedly considered ordering strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities several times but was dissuaded by advisers and Washington.

Last month, Axios reported that Biden had also contemplated military action against Iranian nuclear sites before leaving office, but ultimately refrained from authorizing strikes.

Since taking office, Trump has signaled reluctance to escalate tensions with Iran. Asked whether he would support an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure last month, Trump said he hoped the issue could be resolved diplomatically.

“Hopefully this can be worked out without having to go that further step,” he told reporters, adding that he hopes “Iran will make a deal” regarding its nuclear program.

Iran’s uranium enrichment activities have long been seen by the West as a secret attempt to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran has denied these allegations, insisting its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes only.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers, agreeing to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. However, Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 during his first term, resulting in Iran ramping up its uranium enrichment activities. Efforts to revive the JCPOA have stalled, though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed last month that Tehran remains open to negotiations if the West agrees to a “mutually beneficial” deal based on respect.