Iran urges expulsion of Israel from IPU, trial of regime’s officials at Nuremberg Court, citing region wars

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian delegation participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly in Geneva has called for the expulsion of Israel from the union and the trial of the Zionist officials at the Nuremberg Court, citing the ongoing crimes of Tel Aviv in West Asia.

Manouchehr Mottaki, head of the Iranian delegation at the IPU assembly, responded to the claims made by the representative of the Israeli regime in a brief speech on Monday, October 14, and emphasized that given the crimes committed by the Zionists in Lebanon and Palestine, the Israeli regime’s delegation should not be given a platform to speak and they should be expelled from the IPU.

Mottaki expressed hope for the victory of the resistance against the Zionists, stating that the leaders of this regime, along with Israeli military commanders and child-killing pilots, should be tried and punished at the Nuremberg Court.

The Nuremberg trials were a series of military tribunals held after World War II to address war crimes.

On Monday, during a moment when the Israeli regime’s representative intended to speak at the IPU in Geneva, the Iranian parliamentary delegation left the meeting in protest. Representatives from Algeria, Jordan, Tunisia, Turkey, and the Arab Parliament also left the hall in protest.

Since early October 2003, more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been massacred by the Zionists in Gaza, with around 100,000 others wounded. Tens of thousands of Palestinians remain buried under the rubble of Gaza.

In the Israeli war on Lebanon, at least 2,300 people have been killed, more than 10,000 wounded, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

