Iran Exporting Tractors to 13 Countries

Abolfath Ebrahimi told reporters on Tuesday that tractors manufactured in Iran are exported to 13 countries.

He said his company has manufactured a total number of 22000 tractors.

Ebrahimi noted that the domestic market is the first priority for selling the company’s products.

According to Ebrahimi, the Iranian Tractor Manufacturing Industrial Group is the largest producer of agricultural equipment in the Middle East and has tractor assembly plants in several other countries such as Venezuela, Tajikistan and Zimbabwe.

The first tractor manufacturing plants in Iran was established more than 40 years ago and now the country is a major manufacturer and exporter of tractors.