Iran’s human rights chief slams ‘Europe’s inaction’ on cruel US sanctions

Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, said on state television on Tuesday evening that 25,000 Iranians had so far fallen victim to acts of terror, while the ‘most cruel sanctions’ had been placed on the nation by Washington.

“The role of Europe [in this situation] should not be ignored. The Europeans did not take even a single step toward a removal of the sanctions over the past years,” the official said.

Gharibabadi pointed to a report published in May by UN Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights Alena Douhan, following a visit to Iran.

As Douhan said, he added, “Sanctions have affected all aspects of Iranian lives.”

Elsewhere, he commented on the case of former Iranian official Hamid Nouri, who has been jailed in Sweden for around three years.

He described Nouri’s imprisonment as a “fully political dossier” which has no legal basis.

Various legal, political and diplomatic measures have been taken with regard to the case, the official said, warning that Sweden shoulders an “international responsibility” in the case.