Iran says European trio has lost legal standing in nuclear deal

In a letter to the UN Secretary‑General António Guterres, the Security Council presidency and EU foreign‑policy chief Kaja Kallas, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the three countries had forfeited their status by giving political and material support to the unlawful aggression.

Any European bid to reactivate sanctions rescinded by Resolution 2231 is therefore “null and void,” he wrote.

Araghchi noted that after the United States quit the nuclear accord, JCPOA, in 2018, Iran first used the accord’s dispute mechanism and later adopted remedial nuclear steps allowed under Paragraph 36 of the deal.

The E3, he argued, ignored their own commitments and aligned with US pressure, culminating in backing the latest strikes.

“The E3 cannot and should not be allowed to undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council by abusing a Resolution to which they themselves have not been committed,” Araghchi said, asserting that Iran can defeat “dirty work” yet remains open to genuine diplomacy.