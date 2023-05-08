Iran: European reaction to execution of terror group ringleader, meddlesome

Nasser Kanaani said on Sunday it’s highly regrettable that some European states, in an unjustified move and in violation of basic principles of human rights, defend terrorists who target innocent people and are clearly proud of their crimes instead of confronting them.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman was referring to the execution of Habibollah Farajollah Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, the ringleader of the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz group (SMLA).

Kanaani said Habib Asyud was responsible for orchestrating and carrying out numerous criminal operations such as the cowardly terror attack on September 22, 2018 in the Iranian city of Ahvaz that left a group of innocent Iranian citizens including women and children, dead or wounded.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman underlined that such statements by Western governments in support of terrorists not only constitute obstruction of justice, but they also embolden terrorists and promotes the heinous phenomenon of terror across the world.

Kanaani reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is firmly resolved to fight back against terrorism and bring terrorists to justice.

Habib Farajollah Chaab, the ringleader of the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz group (SMLA), was executed on Saturday.

In September 2018, the SMLA claimed responsibility for an attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people and injured 70 others.