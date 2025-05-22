Iran warns Europe against triggering snapback sanctions mechanism

In an interview with Saudi-based Al-Sharq news outlet, Araghchi said the current situation surrounding the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, is not Iran’s fault.

He blamed the US for unilaterally withdrawing from the agreement and criticized European signatories for failing to mitigate the impact of the US exit.

“We continued to uphold our commitments,” Araghchi said, “but when Europe could not ensure Iran’s economic benefits, we had no choice but to reduce our obligations.”

He described the European threat to reactivate UN sanctions as “illogical” and “legally baseless,” warning that Europe would have to bear the responsibility for any fallout.

On regional ties, Araghchi noted improved relations between Tehran and Riyadh following the restoration of diplomatic ties.

“Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is progressing positively. There is ongoing political dialogue, shared views on regional and Islamic world issues, and growing cooperation,” he stated, while expressing hope for expanded economic collaboration.