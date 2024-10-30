Media WireForeign Policy

Iran says Europe ‘hypocritical’ after criticism over execution of terror group’s ringleader

By IFP Media Wire
Iran on Tuesday said European countries are acting hypercritically, following remarks by EU chief Josep Borrell stating the bloc was "considering measures in response" to the execution of Iranian-German Jamshid Sharmahd.

“Do you have any opinion regarding the adoption of measures by the European Union to support the families of those who were killed by Jamshid Sharmahd? If you do not have an answer, it should be said that Europe is only a symbol of hypocrisy,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“I like to believe you when you say life and human dignity should be protected. The issue is that your fellow Europeans unashamedly support genocide in Gaza and carnage in Lebanon,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister pricked Borrell about “an EU measure” to end the killing of more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

“How about ‘an EU measure’ to allow 1.5m refugees in Lebanon to return to their homes?” Araghchi asked.

Sharmahd, who was convicted last year, was executed on Monday. He was behind a series of terrorist attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people, including 5 women and an infant, and wounded hundreds more.

