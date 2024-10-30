Iran says Europe ‘hypocritical’ after criticism over execution of terror group’s ringleader

“Do you have any opinion regarding the adoption of measures by the European Union to support the families of those who were killed by Jamshid Sharmahd? If you do not have an answer, it should be said that Europe is only a symbol of hypocrisy,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“I like to believe you when you say life and human dignity should be protected. The issue is that your fellow Europeans unashamedly support genocide in Gaza and carnage in Lebanon,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister pricked Borrell about “an EU measure” to end the killing of more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

“How about ‘an EU measure’ to allow 1.5m refugees in Lebanon to return to their homes?” Araghchi asked.

Sharmahd, who was convicted last year, was executed on Monday. He was behind a series of terrorist attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people, including 5 women and an infant, and wounded hundreds more.