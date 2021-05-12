Iran Elections 2021: Ahmadinejad Signs Up to Run for President

Iran’s former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run for president in the country’s June presidential election.

Ahmadinejad visited the Interior Ministry along with five companions, including his advisors and former ministers, in order to sign up.

Outside the building, clashes were reported between his fans and the Interior Ministry personnel.

The former president’s registration comes as the Guardian Council is expected to bar him from running once again. He had been disqualified by the Council earlier in 2017.

Several conservative figures, including Brigadier General Saeed Mohammad, Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, and Ehsan Qazizadeh Hashemi have already signed up to run for president.

However, most of them usually drop out in favour of the conservative candidate who is expected to win the biggest number of votes.

On the reformist camp, however, Mohammad Javad Zarif has once again told reformist leaders that he will not run for president even though he is believed to have the biggest chance, among the left-wingers, to convince people to vote.

1 of 4