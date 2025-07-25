Iran–E3 Talks Conclude in Istanbul; Sides Agree to Continue Dialogue

Kazem Gharibabadi, speaking after the sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the three European countries — the UK, France, and Germany — held on Friday in Istanbul, provided details of the discussions.

He stated: “Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and I had an extensive, frank, and serious exchange with the political directors of the three European countries and the European Union.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that the latest developments regarding sanctions relief and nuclear issues were thoroughly discussed.

He continued: “We strongly criticized their positions on the recent aggressive war launched by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Iranian people, and we explained our principled positions, including on the so-called snapback mechanism.”

He noted that both sides came to the meeting with specific ideas, and various aspects of these ideas were examined.

He said that it was agreed to continue consultations on the matter.

The sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the three European countries along with the Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief, was held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors.

Istanbul also hosted the fifth round of these negotiations on May 15, which was held at the deputy level as well.