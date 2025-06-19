Iran, E3 FMs to hold talks on nuclear issue, Israeli onslaught: Spokesperson

Baqaei stressed the resolve of the diplomatic apparatus to fully support the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending the country against the criminal aggression of the Zionist regime.

He said that upon a request by the European side, planning is underway for holding a joint meeting with the three European countries and the European Union foreign policy chief.

He added the nuclear issue and the latest regional developments following the military aggression of the Zionist regime will be discussed in the meeting.