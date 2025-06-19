Media WireForeign Policy

Iran, E3 FMs to hold talks on nuclear issue, Israeli onslaught: Spokesperson

By IFP Media Wire
Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmail Baqaei, has announced that planning is underway for a visit by Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi to Geneva to hold negotiations over the nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions.

Baqaei stressed the resolve of the diplomatic apparatus to fully support the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending the country against the criminal aggression of the Zionist regime.

He said that upon a request by the European side, planning is underway for holding a joint meeting with the three European countries and the European Union foreign policy chief.

He added the nuclear issue and the latest regional developments following the military aggression of the Zionist regime will be discussed in the meeting.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks