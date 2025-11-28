CinemaIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran director Majidi receives special honor at First Eurasia International Film Festival

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi received the Special Award of the inaugural Eurasia International Film Festival for his “significant contribution to world cinema.”

The festival’s top prize, Best Film and a statuette valued at the equivalent of one million dollars, was awarded to the Chinese film Against the Current directed by Xu Zheng.

The ceremony was held Thursday evening in Moscow with the attendance of Russia’s Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and Iran’s ambassador Kazem Jalali.
Nikita Mikhalkov, founder of the Eurasia Film Academy, presented Majidi with the festival’s “Diamond Butterfly” honor, praising his body of work.

During his acceptance speech, Majidi highlighted his long-standing focus on children and paid tribute to the “innocent children of Gaza,” expressing hope for peace for all children affected by war.
The hall screened scenes from his films, including Muhammad (PBUH), accompanied by Iranian music, followed by a minutes-long standing ovation.

The festival’s main award went to China, while winners in other categories each received a prize valued at USD 250,000.

Seventeen countries submitted 34 films to the festival’s first edition, which organizers say aims to promote ethical values and showcase the cultural diversity of Eurasian cinema.
Iran participated with Call Me Ziba, In the Arms of the Tree, and My Daughter’s Hair.

