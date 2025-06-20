Iran determined to defend itself against Israeli attacks: FM

Araqchi said on Friday at a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva:Currently, Iran, a country with a population of 100 million, is the target of blatant aggression by a regime that for two years has committed horrific genocide in Palestine and occupied the lands of neighboring countries.

The foreign minister stated: Israel has launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, in clear violation of the UN Charter and with blatant disregard for all principles and rules that this council defends.

Araqchi added: Hundreds of Iranian people have been killed and wounded as a result of Israel’s surprise armed attacks and terrorist operations targeting residential areas, public infrastructure, hospitals, and medical centers. Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, despite being under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and despite international law strictly prohibiting attacks on such facilities, have also been targeted.

He said Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, considering the risk of environmental and health disasters caused by radioactive material leakage, constitute major war crimes.

The Foreign Minister stated: Iran is under a ruthless act of aggression. This obvious fact must not be distorted by Israel and its supporters. Israel’s aggression against Iran cannot and must not be justified by any legal or moral standards. Any justification for this unjust and criminal war amounts to complicity in the crime.

He added: Israel commits war crimes and crimes against humanity. International humanitarian law, already severely weakened by Israel’s ruthless crimes in occupied Palestine and elsewhere, is now under even graver threat due to Israel’s blatant violations of the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

He said the consequences of this aggressive war will not be limited to any single country. The entire region and beyond will be affected. But more than that, the entire international legal system based on the United Nations will be gravely endangered.