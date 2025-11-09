Iran deputy FM: ‘If U.S. enters talks with genuine will, everything is achievable’

Khatibzadeh stated, “If the United States enters negotiations with a genuine will to reach an agreement, speaks with respect, and abandons its illusions, everything will be achievable.”

Addressing recent developments in Iran’s foreign relations, Khatibzadeh condemned the “aggressive and terrorist acts of the Zionist regime coordinated with the United States,” saying that such actions, carried out amid diplomatic negotiations, expose Washington’s double standards.

He emphasized that the “honorable resistance of Iran’s defense forces and the unprecedented unity of the Iranian people have nullified decades of anti-Iranian propaganda.”

Khatibzadeh also criticized the recent decision by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism under the JCPOA, describing it as “a grave strategic and legal mistake that discredits the Europeans and removes them from the realm of diplomacy.”

He reiterated that, from a legal standpoint, UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expired on October 18, 2025, and noted that 121 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, along with two permanent members of the Security Council, had affirmed this position as the voice of the international community.

The deputy foreign minister underscored Iran’s readiness to defend its sovereignty and national interests while maintaining its commitment to multilateralism.

“We will not be caught off guard by any future scenario,” he said, adding that the only way to overcome “hegemony and coercion in international relations” is through strengthened multilateral cooperation.