Thursday, August 7, 2025
Thursday, August 7, 2025

Iran denies rumors of talks with U.S.

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has firmly dismissed reports regarding potential negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Baqaei called such claims part of a broader psychological operation by hostile actors aimed at destabilizing public sentiment.

“There has been no agreement on any time or place for negotiations with the U.S.,” Baqaei Baqaei told Iran’s radio.

“These rumors are part of the enemy’s psychological warfare campaign and an effort to stir unrest.”

Baqaei also reaffirmed Iran’s continued commitment to its international obligations, despite voicing objections to the “politicized behavior” of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In response to European statements, Baqaei stressed that “Europe has no legal grounds to invoke the snapback mechanism under UNSCR 2231,” referring to the so-called ‘trigger mechanism’ for reinstating UN sanction against Tehran.

He concluded with a pointed message to neighboring states: “We caution our neighbors to remain vigilant against schemes designed by our common adversaries.”

