Iran Denies Role in Attack against Israeli-Operated Ship near Oman

Iran has denounced the Tel Aviv regime for accusing it of attacking an Israeli-operated ship off the coast of Oman.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeid Khatibzadeh said Iran is no stranger to such baseless charges.

“The occupying regime of Quds should stop levelling such unfounded accusations. This is not the first time that the occupying regime of Quds is pressing such charges against our country,” said the spokesman.

“Wherever this regime has gone, it has taken with it insecurity, terror and fear. The responsibility for the current situation lies on those who paved the way for the Israeli regime to gain a foothold in the region,” he added.

“Definitely, such remarks are condemned. The Israeli regime cannot solve any of its problems with such blame games,” the spokesman noted.