Iran demands security guarantees before resuming U.S. talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has said Tehran will not return to negotiations with the United States unless it receives firm guarantees that military attacks will not disrupt diplomacy again.

He confirmed that indirect messages between Iran and the U.S. are still being exchanged through mediators like Oman.

However, he condemned the recent Israeli and American strikes as a “betrayal of diplomacy,” warning that such actions shattered trust during sensitive negotiation periods.

“Before we begin any new talks, we must be assured that these attacks will not happen again,” he stated, stressing that diplomacy must not be undermined by force.

Takht-Ravanchi reiterated that Iran will only consider negotiations based on mutual benefit and equality. “We will not accept any imposed outcomes,” he said.

He also addressed U.S. and Israeli allegations about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, reaffirming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s fatwa banning nuclear weapons remains in effect.

“We are enriching uranium for peaceful purposes only, and within our rights under the NPT,” he added.

