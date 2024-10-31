Iran to give “definitive and painful” response to Israeli attack: High-ranking source

“The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be definitive and painful,” the source, who is familiar with Iran’s deliberations, said.

Although the source did not provide an exact date for the attack, they added it “will probably take place before the day of the US presidential election”.

The Israeli regime attacked several Iranian military facilities early Saturday, killing four servicemen of the Armed Forces and one civilian.

The Iranian Air Defense Forces said in a statement that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Israeli strikes targeting military locations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.

Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli assault as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, reiterating its right to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression. Tehran has stressed that it is not looking for war but will not abandon its right to give an appropriate and firm response to Israel’s latest onslaught.