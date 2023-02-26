Iran defense minister says Tehran favors stability in Iraq

Mohamamdreza Ashtiani was speaking at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasii n Tehran on Saturday.

Ashtiani also said Iran continues to help maintain stability and security in Iraq.

He noted that Iran considers Iraq’s security its own security given that the two countries have geopolitical relations with each other.

Ashtiani also highlighted the issue of terrorism and its threat to Iran from the Iraqi territory, saying Iran has made it clear that it will not let terrorists threaten the country.

He added that the Iraqi side is taking good measures in this regard and that Iran will also help them with those measures.

The Iranian defense chief referred to the presence of extraterritorial forces in the region, saying they threaten all regional countries including Iraq.

He said in his meeting with the Iraqi official he stressed the need for continued security and defense cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

Ashtiani added that Iran has also told the Iraqi side that it is firmly resolved to pursue the case of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack in 2020 near Baghdad.