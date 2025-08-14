Thursday, August 14, 2025
Iran defeats Chinese Taipei 78-75 to reach FIBA Asian Cup Semifinals

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s national basketball team staged a remarkable comeback to beat Chinese Taipei 78-75 in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup, securing a place among the tournament’s top four teams.

In a thrilling match, Iranian forward Mohammad Amini delivered a standout performance, scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, earning comparisons from local media to NBA superstar LeBron James.

His dominance on both ends of the court proved decisive in overturning a significant deficit.

Iran trailed by as many as 17 points during the first half, but strong defensive play and relentless determination saw them chip away at Chinese Taipei’s lead. By the final minutes, the momentum had shifted firmly in Iran’s favor, and the team closed out the win in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

With this victory, Iran advances to the semifinals later this week, where it will face Australia, one of Asia’s strongest contenders, for a spot in the final.

