Saturday, August 30, 2025
Iran defeat USA to reach Final of U21 Volleyball World Championship

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s U21 national volleyball team secured a spot in the final of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship after a decisive 3-0 victory over the US in the semifinals.

The defending champions left little chance for the opposing side, bringing the US team to its knees.

With this win, Iran moves one step closer to retaining its world title.
In the championship final, Iran will face Italy.

