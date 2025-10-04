Iran cultural heritage minister: Mehregan Festival ‘symbol of justice, global solidarity’

In a message marking the celebration of Mehregan, Salehi-Amiri said the festival embodies values such as love, moderation, gratitude, and harmony between humans and nature.

He noted that Mehregan, jointly inscribed by Iran and Tajikistan on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2024, carries a “strategic message” of peace and trust among nations.

“Culture and civilization form the lasting foundation of peace and mutual confidence between peoples,” the minister stated, adding that the recognition of Mehregan reflects both the cultural depth of the region and the responsibility to preserve and transmit its humanistic values.

He also referred to Mehregan as “a festival celebrating the unity of humanity and nature,” saying its message is especially relevant amid today’s global environmental and social challenges.

The term Mehregan derives from Mehr—meaning love, friendship, and the sun—combined with the suffix -gan, denoting celebration; together it signifies “the Festival of Mehr.”