Iran vows crushing response to Israel assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Ebrahim Azizi said Iran is pursuing legal channels to make international organizations move beyond condemnation and take practical measures to deal with the Israeli regime following the Wednesday assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who was attended the inauguration ceremony of President Massoud Pezeshkian as an official guest.

He reiterated that Iran would continue its unwavering support for the resistance factions in the region to confront Israel.

“Today, in practice, we only witness the condemnation of this amount of crime through words and double standards on human rights.” Azizi said and added, “Of course, we should not only resort to international organizations, but rather the duty of the resistance fronts and the Muslim nations is to be fully prepared to face the abusive behavior of the criminal regime.”

The top Iranian lawmaker said the Israeli regime has resorted to assassination and criminal actions because it is on the slope of fall and due to its successive failures in the battlefield against resistance fighters.

During the past few days, Israel also assassinated senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon and several anti-terror fighters in Syria, which was slammed in worldwide rallies.