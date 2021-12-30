Iran Covid: Number of vaccines administered surpasses 119mn

The latest Iranian Health Ministry figures published on Thursday show that over 51,800,000 people have been fully vaccinated and nearly 7,500,000 have received their booster shots.

Iran has been reporting record low fatalities and infection cases over the past days largely thanks to an intensified inoculation program.

On Thursday, the country registered 45 new deaths from Covid-19 taking the total official death toll to 131,572.

Iranian health officials have expressed concern about the new coronavirus strain known as Omicron that has seriously affected many parts of the world and has spread to at least a dozen provinces of Iran.

Iranians have been urged by the health ministry to fully observe protocols and get their booster shots to avoid another wave of the deadly disease.