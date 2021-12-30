Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...
SocietyHealthcareSelected

Iran Covid: Number of vaccines administered surpasses 119mn

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Iran has surpassed 119 million as the country tries to avoid a new wave of the disease.

The latest Iranian Health Ministry figures published on Thursday show that over 51,800,000 people have been fully vaccinated and nearly 7,500,000 have received their booster shots.

Iran has been reporting record low fatalities and infection cases over the past days largely thanks to an intensified inoculation program.

On Thursday, the country registered 45 new deaths from Covid-19 taking the total official death toll to 131,572.

Iranian health officials have expressed concern about the new coronavirus strain known as Omicron that has seriously affected many parts of the world and has spread to at least a dozen provinces of Iran.

Iranians have been urged by the health ministry to fully observe protocols and get their booster shots to avoid another wave of the deadly disease.

Previous articleIran bans entry of ship crew members from eight countries
Next articleIran launches 3 research ‘shipments’ into space

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks