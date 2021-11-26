Iran Covid deaths lowest in 8 months; No pandemic red zone

The downward trend in Covid deaths in Iran continues with the daily death toll from the disease hitting its lowest level in over 8 months.

Since Thursday, Covid has killed 86 people in Iran. That’s according to the Iranian Health Ministry. The deaths push to 129,462 the number of people killed by the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The Health Ministry also said there were 4,384 new cases including 720 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, 6,102,056 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,841,870 people recovered from the disease.

The high rate of vaccination in Iran has been credited for the downward trend. The number of total doses administered so far has reached 104,284,578. The number of first doses is 57,248,013. Meanwhile, 46,115,125 people have received the second dose. The number of the third doses, also known as the booster shot, administered is 921,440.

Other good news about Covid is that for the first time in 289 days, there no red cities in the country. Red zones are areas where the risk from the pandemic is highest. Currently, 22 cities are orange, 207 yellow and 219 blue, with the latter indicating the lowest risk from the disease.