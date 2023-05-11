Thursday, May 11, 2023
Iran Covid cases become double-digit after weeks

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iran’s daily number of infections with Covid-19 has dropped to the two-digit mark again, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

“A sum of 76 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Thursday, and added, “49 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,610,544.

“Unfortunately, five patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 146,198,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,363,099 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 431 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 56,507,766 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 11 cities are orange, 146 cities are yellow, and 291 cities are blue.

