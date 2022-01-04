Iran Covid: Administered vaccines nearing 121 million

Health Ministry figures show that 120,971,244 doses have been injected to people in the country until Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

A downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has held over the past months thanks to the vaccination campaign that was rolled out in summer.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 34 more deaths from Covid in Iran over the past 24 hours.

It also logged 2,471 new cases of Covid.

Iran has largely been intact by the new Coronavirus variant known as Omicron, which is highly contagious. But authorities say it’s highly likely that the strain will reach Iran soon, shooting up daily cases.