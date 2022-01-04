Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran Covid: Administered vaccines nearing 121 million

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID-19 Vaccine in Iran

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Iran so far is reaching the 121 million mark.

Health Ministry figures show that 120,971,244 doses have been injected to people in the country until Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

A downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has held over the past months thanks to the vaccination campaign that was rolled out in summer.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 34 more deaths from Covid in Iran over the past 24 hours.
It also logged 2,471 new cases of Covid.

Iran has largely been intact by the new Coronavirus variant known as Omicron, which is highly contagious. But authorities say it’s highly likely that the strain will reach Iran soon, shooting up daily cases.

Previous articleUS base in Iraq comes under fresh attempted drone attack
Next articleIranian footballer Sayyadmanesh in IFFHS team of 2021

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks