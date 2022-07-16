Iran Covid: 9 people killed, 2,704 infected

The deaths have pushed the total fatalities from the Coronavirus in the country to 141,486.

The Friday tally was 13.

The daily caseload on Saturday was also 2,704. This is while the number of new infections on Friday was 4,772.

The number of Coronavirus infections has steadily soared in Iran over the past couple of weeks.

Prior to the rise in the number of cases, daily caseload even fell below 100. The surge in the number of infections has been blamed on people relaxing health protocols because, as some observers say, people in Iran mostly thought the disease is gone.

Now reports say vaccination places are once again crowded with people turning up to get their booster shots of the Covid vaccine.

Iran’s National Coronavirus Task Force has warned about the rising number of fatalities and cases from the Covid-19 virus in the country.

“This week, the number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus infection has risen 2.5 times, and the number of weekly deaths is up 40 percent,” the spokesperson for the task force noted.