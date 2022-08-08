Iran Covid: 54 new deaths in 24 hours

The fatalities push the total number of deaths in Iran since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic to 142,515.

The health ministry also said the Monday daily caseload was 3,379 including 853 hospitalizations.

This comes as Iranians are observing the Tasua and Ashoura mourning ceremonies countrywide.

Experts earlier warned of another surge in the number of deaths and infections in Iran due to the huge number of people participating in those ceremonies. Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had earlier called on all citizens to strictly observe the health protocols while taking part in the gatherings that mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

Iran has already said the country is in the grip of the 7th wave of the Covid pandemic.

Iranian officials are urging people to get their booster shots of the vaccine to prevent the situation from getting worse. But it seems the number of people showing up at vaccination places is way lower than the initial months of the nationwide inoculation campaign in Iran. On Sunday, media outlets cited officials as saying that Covid cases and deaths were surging in the capital.

Figures show that the number of infections in Tehran has steadily been soaring over the past couple of weeks.