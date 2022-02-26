Saturday, February 26, 2022
Iran Covid: 224 new deaths; infections decreasing

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed that 224 more people died of Covid in the past 24 hours.

The deaths push to 136,166 the number of people killed by the disease since early 2020.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry recorded 7,039 new cases of the Coronavirus that included 1.621 hospitalizations.

The new infections showed a huge decrease compared to Friday’s daily caseload when the figure was 11,972.

The number of triple-vaxxed people is reaching the 23 million mark while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country stands at over 141 million.

Hundreds of cities and towns across Iran are marked red now, the highest level of risk from Covid. There is only one blue city.

Many of the new cases of Covid in Iran are Omicron, the latest strain of the virus that is highly contagious.

Covid has killed millions of people worldwide. The deadliest single day for Iran during that pandemic was August 24, 2021 when 709 died of the virus.

