Iran Covid-19 infections climb as Omicron spreads

By IFP Editorial Staff
Coronavirus Figures Continue to Rise in Iran

Iran is reporting increasing coronavirus infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant fast spreads across the country.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that over 9,300 new cases of the disease were detected compared with nearly 7,700 on Monday.

The ministry also said on Tuesday that 23 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease compared with 21 on the previous day.

Secretary of the Epidemiological and Research Department of Iran’s Anti-Covid Scientific Committee said this week that Omicron has become the dominant strain in Iran.

Iran has administered over 129,500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far with more than 53,700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Health authorities are asking people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible to prevent another wave of the disease.

Over 15,250,000 people in Iran have so far received their booster shots.

